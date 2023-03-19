My Personal CFO LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 77.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IYJ stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $95.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,353 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.13. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

