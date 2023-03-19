My Personal CFO LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,679,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.20. 67,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,579. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.16. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $73.80 and a 52-week high of $94.36. The company has a market cap of $981.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

