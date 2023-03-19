My Personal CFO LLC Invests $130,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 47,141,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,724 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,332,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 334,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 316,928 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.54. 50,696,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,409. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $103.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

