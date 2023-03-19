My Personal CFO LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $257.25. 84,854,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,583,800. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.00. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $635.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,066 shares of company stock worth $51,229,679 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.32.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.