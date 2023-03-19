My Personal CFO LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,478,157 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.