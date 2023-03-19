My Personal CFO LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

My Personal CFO LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,008 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,366,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,354. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $78.50.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.