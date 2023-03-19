My Personal CFO LLC Takes $99,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Ross Stores by 59.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 132.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.59.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.1 %

ROST traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.06. 2,866,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.