My Personal CFO LLC Takes Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TM. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
