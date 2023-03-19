My Personal CFO LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $359.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,189,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,556. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.16 and its 200-day moving average is $358.72. The company has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

