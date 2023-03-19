Navcoin Price Up 66.2% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $38,456.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0838 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 66.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00165991 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00075182 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00043437 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00052152 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000220 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003600 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000666 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,735,531 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

