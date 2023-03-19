NEAR Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $136.12 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and $136.12 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00007611 BTC on exchanges.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. More information can be found at https://near.org/."

