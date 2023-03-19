Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

STOK has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of STOK opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.

Insider Activity

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 814.73%. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $92,534.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,702 shares of company stock valued at $97,205 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

