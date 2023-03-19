New Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 5,128 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,050.5% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 181,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after buying an additional 175,343 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,516,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,377.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 129,537 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 120,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.29 and its 200-day moving average is $100.22. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.47.

