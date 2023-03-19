New Capital Management LP Sells 44,983 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

New Capital Management LP lessened its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,983 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $17,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.44. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $106.48.

