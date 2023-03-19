New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 7,210 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.0% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

IYR opened at $82.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average of $86.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $113.13.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.