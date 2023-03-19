New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

BATS:ITA opened at $110.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.07. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

