New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,044 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KREF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 29.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 5.1 %

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

NYSE:KREF opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.48 million, a PE ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 0.86. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 272.77 and a quick ratio of 272.77.

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.