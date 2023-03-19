New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,765 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $127.36.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

