New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens raised New York Community Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.95.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE NYCB opened at $6.54 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $756,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

