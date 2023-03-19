NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.66.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $120.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.67 and its 200 day moving average is $109.92. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.