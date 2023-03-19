Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLSGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NDLS. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS remained flat at $4.78 during midday trading on Friday. 416,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,657. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $136.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Noodles & Company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $31,734.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,021,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,756.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 224,511 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 66,719 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after acquiring an additional 131,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 661,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.