Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NDLS. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS remained flat at $4.78 during midday trading on Friday. 416,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,657. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $136.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Noodles & Company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $31,734.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,021,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,756.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 224,511 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 66,719 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after acquiring an additional 131,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 661,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

