North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $229.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.81. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.