North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $125.37 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.31 and a 200-day moving average of $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

