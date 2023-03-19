North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.42% of Barrett Business Services worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 54.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 1.5 %

BBSI opened at $85.52 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The company has a market cap of $588.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.59.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

Featured Stories

