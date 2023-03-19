North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,727 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF comprises 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 1.15% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $12,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,506,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,974 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,078,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 665,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,714,000 after purchasing an additional 234,407 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,136,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 485,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 188,136 shares during the period.

Shares of FLTR opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

