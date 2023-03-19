North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,119 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International comprises approximately 1.6% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.25% of Old Republic International worth $18,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 468.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

