North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 544 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 61,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $513,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $48.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FITB. StockNews.com raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.