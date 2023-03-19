North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 641 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,074,000 after acquiring an additional 124,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,622,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,882,000 after acquiring an additional 482,717 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,087,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,981,000 after acquiring an additional 141,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Shares of NEE opened at $75.67 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $150.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

