North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.32% of Napco Security Technologies worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $935,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,012,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $63,393,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,983,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,480,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,012,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $63,393,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,983,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,480,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,613.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,400,000 shares of company stock worth $75,600,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Featured Stories

