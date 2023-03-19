Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Acquires 665 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 0.2% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CL traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.20. 9,106,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825,939. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average of $75.04. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.