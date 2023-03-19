Numis Securities Raises Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Price Target to GBX 475

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Numis Securities from GBX 430 ($5.24) to GBX 475 ($5.79) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an add rating on the stock.

Bloomsbury Publishing Trading Down 0.8 %

LON BMY opened at GBX 449.50 ($5.48) on Thursday. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 12 month low of GBX 349 ($4.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 492.50 ($6.00). The stock has a market cap of £366.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2,043.18 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 440.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 434.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

