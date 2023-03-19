Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVEI. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NVEI stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 105.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.90. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $79.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuvei

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Nuvei by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Nuvei by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Nuvei by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 276,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after buying an additional 294,028 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.