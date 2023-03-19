O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

O2Micro International Price Performance

NASDAQ:OIIM remained flat at $4.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.79 million, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.62. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O2Micro International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,225,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 207,108 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,344,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 78,949 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 445,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 30,936 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 91,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 4th quarter worth about $988,000. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in design, development, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include LED backlighting controller ICs, battery management units, and gas gauge.

