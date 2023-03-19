Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits Market Capitalization of $364.67 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $364.67 million and $39.08 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,780.24 or 0.06412431 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00063997 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00023619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00044608 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019778 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06183583 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $44,579,296.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

