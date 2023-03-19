Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $665.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on OCDGF. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ocado Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 500 ($6.09) to GBX 550 ($6.70) in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Ocado Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OCDGF opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35. Ocado Group has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $16.23.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

