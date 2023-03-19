Old Port Advisors Buys 2,804 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $96.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.95. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

