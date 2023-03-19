Old Port Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Old Port Advisors lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.2% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 125,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.91. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.