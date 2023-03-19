Old Port Advisors Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,013,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,233,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,235,000 after buying an additional 577,552 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,337,000 after buying an additional 544,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,202,000 after purchasing an additional 516,109 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average is $60.78.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

