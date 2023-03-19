Old Port Advisors Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,023 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 124,802 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,005.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 25,138 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $865,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

