Old Port Advisors Raises Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.3% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.