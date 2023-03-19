Ontology 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $35.52 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000884 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $215.84 million and approximately $35.52 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,775.98 or 0.06364445 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00062934 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00023254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00043938 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00019339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.