Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,235 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.27 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.33.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.