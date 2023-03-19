Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $237.56 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.68.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
