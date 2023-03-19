Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.28 and its 200 day moving average is $246.66. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.