Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 7,774 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $84,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS NULV opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.94. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

