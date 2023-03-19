Oppenheimer Boosts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $55.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Smartsheet from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.89.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $58.22.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Smartsheet by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 52,167 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Smartsheet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,986,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

