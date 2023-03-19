Orchid Price Hits $0.0940 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $64.93 million and $6.38 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0940 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09407846 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $4,114,422.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

