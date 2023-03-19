Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEED opened at $6.64 on Thursday. Origin Agritech has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the second quarter valued at $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Ltd. is an agricultural biotechnology company. It engages in the business of seed research and development, which specializes in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement. The company was founded by Geng Chen Han in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

