Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Orion Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
Orion Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group
Orion Group Company Profile
Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Group (ORN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.