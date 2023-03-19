Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Orion Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Orion Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Orion Group by 95.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 263,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Orion Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Orion Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 40,786 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Orion Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,633,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 225,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.



Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

