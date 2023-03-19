Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OMI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.20.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of OMI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,316,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $965.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.60. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.29%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 31.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

